Realting.com
Cyprus
Paphos
Pafos
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus
56 properties total found
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
138 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
409 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
370 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
207 m²
€ 399,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,300,000
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
161 m²
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
178 m²
€ 1,170,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of a living …
House
Pafos, Cyprus
110 m²
€ 390,000
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
163 m²
€ 700,000
We bring to your attention a beautiful villa on the promenade of the fabulous island of Cypr…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
115 m²
€ 624,750
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 1,469,650
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 464,100
Surrounded by the most beautiful flora and fauna on the island, as well as the Paphos forest…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
253 m²
€ 727,685
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
143 m²
€ 555,920
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
174 m²
€ 428,400
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 586,670
All villas are built on large areas, each villa has its own pool. Mediterranean architecture…
