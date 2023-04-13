Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 164 m²
€ 659,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 164 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 409 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a private three-story villa on a spacious plot (30 acres) with panoramic sea views …
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 370 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
7 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
7 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 693 m²
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 693 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 178 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 2 - floor villa of 178 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 654,500
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 274 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 207 m²
€ 399,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
Housein Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,300,000
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…

