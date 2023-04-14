Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Orounta, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou - Larnaca province. The Villa …
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
Villa 4 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 490,000
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 467,000
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 469,000
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
