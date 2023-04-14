Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Orounta

Pool Residential properties for sale in Orounta, Cyprus

35 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 96 m²
€ 219,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 173,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 175,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 225,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 233,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 256,000
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
3 room cottagein Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 290,000
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
3 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 842,084
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 110,000
For sale brand new two bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 75 sq.m. c…
3 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
3 room cottagein Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 223,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 94 …
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou - Larnaca province. The Villa …
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
3 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 510,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 440,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 480,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 510,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 490,000
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
Villa 4 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 490,000
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 467,000
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
Villa 3 room villain Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 469,000
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
3 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 850,000
Three bedroom whole floor apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provi…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 470,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 97 sq.m. covered in…
2 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 335,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
1 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 246,000
One bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 60 sq.m. covered inte…
3 room cottagein Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 245,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
3 room cottagein Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 225,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
1 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 169,500
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, with 58 sq.m. c…
3 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 850,000
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agia Zoni …
3 room cottagein Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 227,000
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir