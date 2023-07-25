Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Oroklini
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Kamares- Larnaka province. It has 75 s…
€ 134,922
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€ 306,717
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 294 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 294 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 792,637
4 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€ 315,918
3 room cottage in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province,…
€ 266,609
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 square meters.m In Limassol. The basement consists of one bed…
€ 8,547,850
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 1,047,300
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
€ 367,055
Villa 3 room villa in Paphos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Incredible Location, Outstanding Architecture, Exceptional Views The Private Residences enjo…
€ 593,000
2 room apartment in Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 270,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paphos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Incredible Location, Outstanding Architecture, Exceptional Views The Private Residences enjo…
€ 625,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paphos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 534,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir