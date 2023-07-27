Pool Residential properties for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 580,000
Villa 3 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 395,000
