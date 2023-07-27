Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Oroklini

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

apartments
5
houses
20
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€ 250,000
Villa 2 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 430,000
Villa 3 room villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 146 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 430,000
