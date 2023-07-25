Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Pyla, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing gated complex of 15 detached villas on spacious plots at a prime, quiet location wit…
€ 547,000
Villa Villa in Pyla, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Enalia Beach Residence an exclusive cluster of 16 sea-side villas offering the highest stand…
€ 2,890,000
Villa Villa in Pyla, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Enalia Beach Residence an exclusive cluster of 16 sea-side villas offering the highest stand…
€ 1,448,000
1 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 54 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 216,000
1 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 182,400
2 room apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 88 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 355,200
