Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 121,000
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …

Properties features in Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir