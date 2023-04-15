UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Greater Nicosia
Residential properties for sale in Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 275,000
Apartment for sale in Lykavitos, Nicosia.Specifications:Modern architectural composition.A h…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 267,000
Apartment for sale in the area of Lykabittos (Lykabittos), Nicosia. A modern building with m…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
169 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 550,000
Apartment for sale in a residential complex in the heart of Nicosia – the area of Agioi Omol…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 121,000
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 575,000
Two bedroom new penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Provin…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Kamares- Larnaka province. It has 76 s…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
107 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Kamares- Larnaka province. It has 75 s…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 126,000
One bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia province, with…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 126,000
One bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia province, with…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 140,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province, on the second floor …
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 140,000
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale i n Sotira - Famagusta province, on the fi…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
77 m²
€ 130,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Kolossi - Limassol Province, with 70 sq…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
77 m²
€ 130,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Kolossi - Limassol Province, with 70 sq…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
146 m²
€ 460,000
Three bedroom resale apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol province, with 132 sq.m. c…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 155,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Province, wit…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 150,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 77 s…
Villa Villa
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
CY-Q is presenting the “House for Everyone” scheme in Nicosia. This scheme enabl…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For saleDuplex of 180 sq.meters in Nicosia The duplex is situated on the second floor and th…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 355,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 465,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 156 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 585,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 262 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
Properties features in Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map