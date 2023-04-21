Pool Residential properties for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
7 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 4,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 256 m²
€ 4,400,000
The villa is located on Limassol Marina - an exciting new place for accommodation, yachting,…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
This exclusive project offers you an elegant, modern, stylish three-bedroom apartment, which…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
4 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 347 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
220 m²
€ 675,000
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 283 m² Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Penthouse for sale with 4 bedrooms in an elite residential building in Limassol. The project…
4 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 343 m²
€ 2,204,555
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
6 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one b…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 121,000
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 165,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 615,112
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 262,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 245,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 650,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 235,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 621,500
 
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
Villa 6 room villa in Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Deftera, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…

