Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,231,250
For sale 1-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
3 room house in Mandria, Cyprus
3 room house
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€ 315,000
Zephyros Village 3 No. 9, is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by b…
3 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
€ 239,858
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment in the city center - Larnaca p…
Villa 3 room villa in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
€ 1,980,000
Luxury lifestyle resort destination that offers a new way of living focusing on wellness, ad…
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
€ 238,721
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Nikolaos - Limassol Province, wit…
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 426,702
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
€ 529,661
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agios Atha…
Villa 3 room villa in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 388 m²
€ 5,350,000
Located on a man-made island, these villas directly overlook the marina and feature walk-out…
Villa Villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 6 Bedroom Villa in Protaras A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 300 …
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 127 m²
€ 154,251
For sale under construction ground floor two bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province…
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€ 425,000
The new modern project of only 11 super luxury apartments including two penthouses with roof…

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir