Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
8
Strovolos
7
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
€ 193,955
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 661,075
The new project is located in a remote location near the park in the center of the coastal z…
Villa 4 room villa in Paphos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 226 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,600,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 4 bedro…
2 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 319,618
For sale a townhouse with 2 bedrooms in the most prestigious complex « Afro-descendant Garde…
3 room apartment in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 383,293
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in City Center - Limassol province, with…
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 2,990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 1,290,000
For sale under construction apartment of 219 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 230,000
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room cottage in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 277,079
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
2 room apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
€ 270,913
This cozy two-bedroom apartment is located in the These Golf Complex of Aphrodite Hills Reso…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
€ 2,757,058
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…

