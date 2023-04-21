Number of rooms for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 273,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 257,000
Detached modern three bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, und…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 201 m²
€ 620,000
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
Room 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 135,000
detached two-bedroom ground floor house in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 110 sq.m in 170…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 203,000
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 122 m²
€ 193,000
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
Room 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 235,000
Two bedroom resale mezonette for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The mezonette consist…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…

