Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 535 m²
€ 4,671,316
It is a beautiful, modern, unique and multifunctional house for family residence. The villa …
4 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 102 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Floor 18/1
Price on request
Designing luxury residences of such beauty and providing an intelligent, systematic and full…
1 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
€ 147,775
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Province, wit…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 800,000
Magnificent 1 bedroom apartment in a unique complex located in the very center of the touris…
1 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
The project is located in the calm geographical center of Limassol and one of the most prest…
2 room apartment in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 184,719
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Apostolos Andreas - Limassol Province, …
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 139 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
Villa 3 room villa in Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,386,524
Luxurious villa with its own sand pool in a new chic complex with a view of the Mediterranea…
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 4 room villa in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
€ 420,529
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 1,111,950
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir