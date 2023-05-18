Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Mansions for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,730,494
Luxury villa with sea views, located in the prestigious area of ​​Agios Tychonas, 1.5 km fro…
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 530,000
This project is set in the unique lush, rural area of Chloraka within a five minute walking …
Villa 3 room villa in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
€ 670,000
Premier Residences Villa No. 2 in Phase 30 is a 3 bedroom villa for sale in the famous Venus…
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
€ 151,295
Luxury two bedroom apartment for sale in Latsia area - Nicosia province, with 80 sq.m. inter…
3 room cottage in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
€ 322,886
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
7 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
7 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 711 m²
€ 2,807,186
6 bedroom villa. Advantage: located on a hill, has a beautiful view of the sea and the city,…
2 room apartment in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
€ 175,483
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the first floor of a thre…
Villa 4 room villa in Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 799 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Room 2 rooms in Orounta, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 101,596
Two bedroom resale semidetached  maizonette for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The m…
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 304,115
A modern 2-bedroom apartment is located in one of the central neighborhoods of Paphos - in t…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Meneou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…

