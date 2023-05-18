Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Mansions for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
€ 401,027
For sale 2-storey villa of 131 sq.m. In Protaras at the construction stage. The first floor …
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
€ 1,030,000
Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 10 (Ammos) is a unique 3 bedroom villa next to a 5-…
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/7
€ 127,610
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
Villa 4 room villa in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 523 m²
€ 6,300,000
Located on a man-made island, these villas directly overlook the marina and feature walk-out…
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€ 675,000
A flagship development in one of the city’s most in demand neighborhoods – the Universal are…
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 288 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
2 room apartment in Cyprus, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
€ 372,452
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82…
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 187,274
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
Villa 3 room villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€ 435,938
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
4 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 174 m²
€ 429,499
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
€ 201,995
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the second floor of a thr…

