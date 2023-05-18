UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
51
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Mansions
Seaview Mansions for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Mansion
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4
131 m²
€ 401,027
For sale 2-storey villa of 131 sq.m. In Protaras at the construction stage. The first floor …
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
171 m²
€ 1,030,000
Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 10 (Ammos) is a unique 3 bedroom villa next to a 5-…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2
1
85 m²
2/7
€ 127,610
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
4
6
523 m²
€ 6,300,000
Located on a man-made island, these villas directly overlook the marina and feature walk-out…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
2
153 m²
€ 675,000
A flagship development in one of the city’s most in demand neighborhoods – the Universal are…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4
1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 288 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
2
103 m²
€ 372,452
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82…
Recommend
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
125 m²
€ 187,274
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4
2
2
€ 410,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cyprus, Cyprus
3
151 m²
€ 435,938
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
Recommend
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6
174 m²
€ 429,499
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
2
140 m²
€ 201,995
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the second floor of a thr…
Recommend
Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL