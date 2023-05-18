Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
44
Strovolos
24
Lakatamia
4
Latsia
4
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir