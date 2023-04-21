Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
177
Strovolos
74
Nicosia Municipality
25
Lakatamia
6
Latsia
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
This exclusive project offers you an elegant, modern, stylish three-bedroom apartment, which…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 283 m² Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Penthouse for sale with 4 bedrooms in an elite residential building in Limassol. The project…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 121,000
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 165,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 615,112
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 262,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 650,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 621,500
 

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir