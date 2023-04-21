UAE
Cyprus
Cyprus
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
169 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
117 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
112 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
This exclusive project offers you an elegant, modern, stylish three-bedroom apartment, which…
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
283 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Penthouse for sale with 4 bedrooms in an elite residential building in Limassol. The project…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 121,000
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 165,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
134 m²
€ 615,112
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 262,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 650,000
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
183 m²
€ 621,500
