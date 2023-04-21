Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 524,000
This modern residential project near the center of Nicosia is perfect for families and indiv…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
A luxury residential complex, state of the art project set in a quiet tranquil area with all…
1 room studio apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bath 55 m²
€ 151,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bath 173 m²
€ 451,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 760,000
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 124 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 101 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale apartment of 101 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 800,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 174 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 570,000
For sale apartment of 174 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,750,000
For sale apartment of 222 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 315 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
For sale apartment of 315 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the eight…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
We offer for sale beautiful apartments in the center of Limassol. The City apartment complex…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,700,000
For sale a beautiful three bedroom apartment 100 meters from the sea on the 10th floor of th…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 590,700
Complex: Located in the heart of Limassol, near the sea. The project combines the best of mo…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Luxury apartment located in the popular Neapolis area, just 200 meters from the beach, close…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
A spacious two-level penthouse with balconies is for sale in a modern complex in the center …
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
This exclusive project offers you an elegant, modern, stylish three-bedroom apartment, which…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 641 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 641 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 137 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 259 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 259 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 162 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale apartment of 162 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 162 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 405,000
For sale apartment of 162 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…

