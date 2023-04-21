UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
37
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Residential properties for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
233
Strovolos
98
Nicosia Municipality
26
Lakatamia
10
Latsia
6
Clear all
234 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
€ 524,000
This modern residential project near the center of Nicosia is perfect for families and indiv…
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
143 m²
€ 339,000
A luxury residential complex, state of the art project set in a quiet tranquil area with all…
1 room studio apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bath
55 m²
€ 151,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bath
173 m²
€ 451,000
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 760,000
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
144 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 144 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 3 b…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
124 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale apartment of 101 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 800,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
7 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 4,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
124 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
174 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 570,000
For sale apartment of 174 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
222 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 1,750,000
For sale apartment of 222 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
315 m²
7/1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
For sale apartment of 315 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the eight…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
We offer for sale beautiful apartments in the center of Limassol. The City apartment complex…
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 685,000
For sale 2 - a floor cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
7 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
376 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 376 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor co…
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
223 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,700,000
For sale a beautiful three bedroom apartment 100 meters from the sea on the 10th floor of th…
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
256 m²
€ 4,400,000
The villa is located on Limassol Marina - an exciting new place for accommodation, yachting,…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 590,700
Complex: Located in the heart of Limassol, near the sea. The project combines the best of mo…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Luxury apartment located in the popular Neapolis area, just 200 meters from the beach, close…
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
225 m²
€ 383,000
Features of the house: ➢ Area: 225 sq.m ➢ Number of floors: 2 ➢ Number of bedrooms: 3 ➢ Bath…
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
169 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
A spacious two-level penthouse with balconies is for sale in a modern complex in the center …
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
117 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map