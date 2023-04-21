Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
233
Strovolos
98
Nicosia Municipality
26
Lakatamia
10
Latsia
6
234 properties total found
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 524,000
This modern residential project near the center of Nicosia is perfect for families and indiv…
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
A luxury residential complex, state of the art project set in a quiet tranquil area with all…
1 room studio apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bath 55 m²
€ 151,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bath 173 m²
€ 451,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 760,000
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
144 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 144 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 3 b…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 124 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 101 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale apartment of 101 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 800,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
7 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 4,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 174 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 570,000
For sale apartment of 174 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
4 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,750,000
For sale apartment of 222 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 315 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
For sale apartment of 315 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the eight…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
We offer for sale beautiful apartments in the center of Limassol. The City apartment complex…
3 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 685,000
For sale 2 - a floor cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
7 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
376 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 376 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor co…
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,700,000
For sale a beautiful three bedroom apartment 100 meters from the sea on the 10th floor of th…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 256 m²
€ 4,400,000
The villa is located on Limassol Marina - an exciting new place for accommodation, yachting,…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 590,700
Complex: Located in the heart of Limassol, near the sea. The project combines the best of mo…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Luxury apartment located in the popular Neapolis area, just 200 meters from the beach, close…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
225 m²
€ 383,000
Features of the house: ➢ Area: 225 sq.m ➢ Number of floors: 2 ➢ Number of bedrooms: 3 ➢ Bath…
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
A spacious two-level penthouse with balconies is for sale in a modern complex in the center …
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
