Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Neo Chorio
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Neo Chorio, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 567,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 494,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 605,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 544,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 523,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 568,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 541,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 532,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 596,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 199 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 583,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 638,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 646,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 572,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 597,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 545,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa Villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 586,670
A bouquet of luxurious and well designed 3 and 4 bedroom villas for sale in Neo Chorio villa…
Villa Villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Three-storey villa for sale in Paphos, Latchi.The house is fully furnished. Villa consist of…
Villa Villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
3/4 Bedroom En-Suite Villas. Sea-Views. Swimming pool included. Roof Garden included. Covere…
Villa 5 room villain Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 328 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Neo Chorio, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir