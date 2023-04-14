UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona
51
demos germasogeias
48
Limassol
20
demos mesa geitonias
16
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
6
demos agiou athanasiou
5
koinoteta armenochoriou
5
Episkopi
3
koinoteta phoinikarion
1
Ypsonas
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
101 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villa
Episkopi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa 3 room villa
Vouni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,680,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 2 room villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 737 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
Villa 3 room villa
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 5
€ 3,950,000
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 3 room villa
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 9,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,280,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 236 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map