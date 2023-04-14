Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona
51
demos germasogeias
48
Limassol
20
demos mesa geitonias
16
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
6
demos agiou athanasiou
5
Villa 6 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Armenochori, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Episkopi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa 3 room villain Vouni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Vouni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,680,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 2 room villain Armenochori, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 737 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
Villa 3 room villain demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 3,950,000
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 3 room villain demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 9,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,280,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 236 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

