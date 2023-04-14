Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona
51
demos germasogeias
48
Limassol
20
demos mesa geitonias
16
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
6
demos agiou athanasiou
5
Villa To archive
77 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 458,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 454,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 476,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 448,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 2 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 379,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 2 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 2 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 381,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 2 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 462,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 157 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 454,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 4 room villain Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Armenochori, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Vouni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Vouni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,680,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 5 room villain Pano Platres, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Platres, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 5 room villain Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 6,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 826 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 3 room villain demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villain Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Pyrgos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pyrgos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villain Asgata, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Asgata, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
The complex is located, on a hillside with a beautiful view of the surrounding hills, covere…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

