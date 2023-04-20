Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
3 room townhouse in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…

