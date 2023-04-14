Show property on map Show properties list
Limassol
720
demos germasogeias
203
koinoteta agiou tychona
125
demos mesa geitonias
58
demos agiou athanasiou
40
koinoteta mouttagiakas
32
Yermasoyia
31
koinoteta parekklesias
12
472 properties total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 148,500
Studio apartment 3 roomsin Akrotiri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 97,000
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 512 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 512 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 662 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 201 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,431,000
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,221,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
6 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 532 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 634 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 314 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 322 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 375 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 375 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. T…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 254 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 254 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 328 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
286 m²
€ 761,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
198 m²
€ 509,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 198 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 325 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 314 m²
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 311,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 136 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
Housein Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 621 m²
€ 2,929,780
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
