Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
720
demos germasogeias
203
koinoteta agiou tychona
125
demos mesa geitonias
58
demos agiou athanasiou
40
koinoteta mouttagiakas
32
Yermasoyia
31
koinoteta parekklesias
12
553 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 260 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 334,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 163 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 248 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,380,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 82 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 792,000
6 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 532 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 634 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 314 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 139 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 139 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 161 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 161 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 159 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale apartment of 118 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 2,020,700
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 445,280
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…

