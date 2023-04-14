UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol
720
demos germasogeias
203
koinoteta agiou tychona
125
demos mesa geitonias
58
demos agiou athanasiou
40
koinoteta mouttagiakas
32
Yermasoyia
31
koinoteta parekklesias
12
koinoteta armenochoriou
9
Ypsonas
6
demos kato polemidion
4
Episkopi
4
Trachoni
2
koinoteta akrountas
1
koinoteta phoinikarion
1
221 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
662 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
248 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
295 m²
€ 575,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
880 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 477,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
125 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 2 b…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
322 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 1,290,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
328 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
172 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
285 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
621 m²
€ 2,929,780
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
88 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
176 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
