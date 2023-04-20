Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
291
demos germasogeias
73
koinoteta agiou tychona
63
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta mouttagiakas
18
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
8
demos agiou athanasiou
6
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
212 properties total found
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 532 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 634 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 314 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 314 m²
€ 2,700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 621 m²
€ 2,929,780
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 280 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 630 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 679,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one shower room, …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,290,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 575 m²
€ 3,000,000
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa with stunning sea views, located just a 3-minute drive from the be…
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 657 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale a magnificent villa, made in a modern design with bright, distinctive elements, a p…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 472 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 472 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 751 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale is a modern, unique Art Nouveau 7-bedroom villa with views of the green valley and …

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir