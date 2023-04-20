Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
291
demos germasogeias
73
koinoteta agiou tychona
63
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta mouttagiakas
18
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
8
demos agiou athanasiou
6
House
167 properties total found
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 662 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 575,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
125 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 2 b…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 322 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 621 m²
€ 2,929,780
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 176 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale is a unique villa located in the Agios Tikhonas area, just 900 meters from Four Sea…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,590,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 630 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 372,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,290,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 370,000
For sale a three-bedroom, modern villa located in the picturesque village of Suni, on the ou…
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 751 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale is a modern, unique Art Nouveau 7-bedroom villa with views of the green valley and …
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,000,000
Luxurious 3-bedroom villa located in one of the most prestigious outskirts of Limassol, a th…
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale is a luxurious four-story villa with breathtaking sea and mountain views in one of …
7 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
7 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 2 living…

