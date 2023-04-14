UAE
Limassol
Cyprus
Limassol
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol
433
demos germasogeias
136
koinoteta agiou tychona
70
demos mesa geitonias
39
demos agiou athanasiou
34
Yermasoyia
24
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
demos kato polemidion
4
koinoteta armenochoriou
3
koinoteta parekklesias
3
Trachoni
2
Apartment
100 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 97,000
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
201 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,431,000
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,221,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
328 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
325 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
212 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 846,000
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
351 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,390,000
For sale apartment of 351 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 160 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 100 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 325,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale apartment of 70 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 135 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
€ 960,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The se…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
167 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,600,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 390,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale apartment of 132 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
DESCRIPTION Unreplaceable area: 215 m ² Pool: general Parking: Private covered Titles: Yes
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 183 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
5 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 3,700,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 990,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 1,055,000
For sale apartment of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
122 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, on the first line of the Mediterranean…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
6 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
282 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
For sale apartment of 282 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
