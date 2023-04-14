Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

100 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 roomsin Akrotiri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 97,000
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 201 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,431,000
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,221,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 328 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 325 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 212 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 846,000
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 351 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,390,000
For sale apartment of 351 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 160 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 100 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 75 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 325,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale apartment of 70 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 135 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 135 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 960,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The se…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 167 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 105 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,600,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 390,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 132 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale apartment of 132 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
DESCRIPTION Unreplaceable area: 215 m ² Pool: general Parking: Private covered Titles: Yes
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 183 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 183 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
5 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
5 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 500 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 3,700,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 990,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 1,055,000
For sale apartment of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, on the first line of the Mediterranean…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
6 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
6 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 282 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
For sale apartment of 282 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

