Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
433
demos germasogeias
136
koinoteta agiou tychona
70
demos mesa geitonias
39
demos agiou athanasiou
34
Yermasoyia
24
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
demos kato polemidion
4
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
340 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 260 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 334,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 163 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 248 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,380,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 82 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 792,000
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 139 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 139 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 161 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 161 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 159 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 118 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale apartment of 118 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 2,020,700
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 445,280
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 340 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 3,900,000
For sale apartment of 340 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,090,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 157 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,290,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 328 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 172 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 187 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 172 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 499,000
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 301 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 301 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 109 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 824,200
For sale apartment of 109 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir