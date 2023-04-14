Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
433
demos germasogeias
136
koinoteta agiou tychona
70
demos mesa geitonias
39
demos agiou athanasiou
34
Yermasoyia
24
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
demos kato polemidion
4
Apartment To archive
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 163 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 248 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 477,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 157 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,290,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 328 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 2,245,980
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 172 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 187 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 88 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 212 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 846,000
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 167 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 62 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third …
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 344,000
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 99 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,900
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 171 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,357,000
For sale apartment of 171 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 179 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 545,000
For sale apartment of 179 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
New apartment with a modern design on the hill of Ayos Afanasios, a new residential area wit…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 314,500
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 331,500
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 377,000
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 300,000
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 480,000
3-Bedroom Apartment in the City Center The property is situated in Agios Nektarios distri…
1 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 9/21 Floor
€ 958,000
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban…
4 room apartmentin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 room apartment
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 344,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…

