Pool Villas for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Villa 6 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
€ 979,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€ 1,245,000
Villa 4 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€ 568,500
Villa 4 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
€ 586,000
Villa 6 room villa in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 2,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1
We are presented with a luxurious two-story planning villa 3 + 1 under construction in the E…
€ 848,200
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 716,209
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 458,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 454,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 465,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 476,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The property i…
€ 465,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, one kitchen, o…
€ 448,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one kitch…
€ 379,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 381,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 157 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 462,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 570,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room wi…
€ 454,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
€ 853,900
Villa 4 room villa in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 395,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa in Erimi, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Erimi, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 787 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Episkopi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€ 788,200
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 990,000

