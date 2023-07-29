Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona
62
Germasogeia
58
Limassol
30
Limassol
19
demos agiou athanasiou
15
Mesa Geitonia
15
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
9
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Villa 6 room villa in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 2,950,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 660,000
Villa 4 room villa in Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Episkopi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,800,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 990,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€ 6,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kissousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kissousa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 850,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,680,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 4,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€ 4,000,000
Villa 2 room villa in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 737 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€ 3,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€ 790,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€ 2,200,000
Villa 6 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is subject to VAT.There a…
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 2,990,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
€ 3,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€ 1,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 589 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 9,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 901 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 7,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 790 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 7,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 3,700,000
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€ 4,000,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
