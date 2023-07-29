Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona
62
Germasogeia
58
Limassol
30
Limassol
19
demos agiou athanasiou
15
Mesa Geitonia
15
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
9
73 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 716,209
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 458,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 454,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 465,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 476,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The property i…
€ 465,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, one kitchen, o…
€ 448,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one kitch…
€ 379,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 381,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 157 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 462,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room wi…
€ 454,000
Villa 4 room villa in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 395,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 660,000
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 609 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
€ 462,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 990,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kissousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kissousa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 850,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,680,000
Villa 5 room villa in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€ 5,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 4,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€ 4,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 826 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 6,300,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 539 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€ 2,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€ 550,000
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 2,990,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€ 5,995,000

