Villas for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Villa 6 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
€ 979,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 359,900
Villa 3 room villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 394,900
Villa 2 room villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 275,900
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Villa Villa in Apesia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€ 1,330,000
Villa Villa in Apesia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
An outstanding project with a stylish design in the magnificent location – views of the Lima…
€ 1,010,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€ 1,245,000
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The townhouse showcases a modern and sophisticated design, spanning across three spacious le…
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Property Specifications: This property offers a spacious 129 square meter living area, desig…
€ 712,000
Villa 3 room villa in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios …
€ 860,400
Villa 6 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 472 m²
Located in the most desirable area of Agios Tychonas, only 2,1km from the coastline, this lu…
€ 2,750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
If you are looking for spectacular sea views with all the amenities and attraction points wi…
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€ 568,500
Villa 5 room villa in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 826 m²
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
€ 6,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
€ 4,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
€ 4,300,000
Villa 6 room villa in Asomatos, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 597 m²
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
€ 4,340,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
€ 1,550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Asomatos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
€ 1,460,000
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
€ 860,000
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
€ 635,000
Villa 3 room villa in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
€ 420,000
Villa 6 room villa in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
€ 15,000,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
