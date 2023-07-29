UAE
Villas
Villas for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona
62
Germasogeia
58
Limassol
30
Limassol
19
demos agiou athanasiou
15
Mesa Geitonia
15
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
9
Yermasoyia
8
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
7
koinoteta armenochoriou
3
koinoteta mones lemesou
3
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
264 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
6
4
500 m²
2
€ 979,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
5
705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
3
408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3
2
113 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 359,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3
2
120 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 394,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
2
1
81 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 275,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€ 1,330,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
An outstanding project with a stylish design in the magnificent location – views of the Lima…
€ 1,010,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3
1
165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€ 1,245,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
153 m²
The townhouse showcases a modern and sophisticated design, spanning across three spacious le…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2
106 m²
Property Specifications: This property offers a spacious 129 square meter living area, desig…
€ 712,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3
3
191 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios …
€ 860,400
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
6
6
472 m²
Located in the most desirable area of Agios Tychonas, only 2,1km from the coastline, this lu…
€ 2,750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
170 m²
If you are looking for spectacular sea views with all the amenities and attraction points wi…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
3
204 m²
1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€ 568,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
5
8
826 m²
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
€ 6,300,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
5
4
510 m²
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
€ 4,100,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
6
594 m²
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
€ 4,300,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
6
6
597 m²
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
€ 4,340,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
6
600 m²
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
3
285 m²
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
€ 1,550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
3
3
249 m²
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
€ 1,460,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
2
157 m²
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
€ 860,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
176 m²
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
€ 635,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3
2
153 m²
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
€ 420,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
6
9
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
€ 15,000,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
