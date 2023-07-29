Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€ 680,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€ 710,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€ 363,000
3 room townhouse in Moni, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 350,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

