Mountain View Studios for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Padel 02, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Padel 02, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 341 m²
This spectacular four-bedroom villa takes full advantage of the uninterrupted panoramic view…
€ 2,000,000
2 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 124 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 2 bedrooms. The window…
€ 350,304
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€ 212,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€ 1,293,738
2 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 2 bedrooms. The window…
€ 415,986
3 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Mesa Geito…
€ 301,915
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Parekklisia - Limassol Province, with 8…
€ 200,256
3 room cottage in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€ 202,962
Villa 9 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€ 15,000,000
Villa Villa in Apesia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€ 1,330,000
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€ 1,215,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Perched on a hillside with panoramic sea views, the three-storey residence is perfect for en…
€ 475,000

