Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

528 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 975,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€ 1,740,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€ 1,740,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€ 600,000
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€ 600,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 725,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€ 770,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 2,785,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 287 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 1,900,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
€ 630,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€ 1,400,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 610,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 650,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 420,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,400,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 334,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 588,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€ 930,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 1,380,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€ 792,000
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 532 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 2,900,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 634 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 3,500,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
€ 2,750,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 139 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
€ 700,000

