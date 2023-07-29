Pool Number of rooms for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Limassol
12
Limassol
5
Room 4 rooms in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
Room 4 rooms

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€ 750,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€ 640,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€ 580,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€ 1,500,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 472 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€ 1,500,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 442 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€ 1,500,000
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
€ 450,000

