  Realting.com
  Residential
  Cyprus
  Limassol District
  Rooms

Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
12
Limassol
5
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room cottage in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
€ 335,736
Villa 4 room villa in Agioi Trimithias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agioi Trimithias, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 530,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 133 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€ 580,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, with 78 sq…
€ 164,277
Apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
Apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 68 m²
Blue Star Apartment No. A002 in Block B is a comfortable and modern 2 bedroom apartment in t…
€ 140,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€ 452,808
1 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
€ 97,794
3 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2 - a floor cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists…
€ 681,700
Apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
€ 84,926
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol Province, …
€ 231,828
Room 4 rooms in Orounta, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
An independent house of four bedrooms for sale in Strovolos - province of Nicosia, with 181 …
€ 290,367

