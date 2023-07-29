Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
12
Limassol
5
17 properties total found
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a semi-detached four bedroom house plus office in Engomi near the Cyprus State Fair…
€ 420,000
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
€ 274,000
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
€ 274,000
Room 6 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 6 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Luxurious four bedroom house for sale plus maid's room and office, in the GSP area in Strovo…
€ 950,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, unde…
€ 289,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, unde…
€ 289,000
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
€ 560,000
Room 4 rooms in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
Room 4 rooms

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€ 750,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€ 520,000
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Three bedroom resale house for sale in Agios Spiridonas - Limassol province, with 110 sq.m. …
€ 200,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€ 640,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€ 580,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€ 1,500,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 472 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€ 1,500,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 442 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€ 1,500,000
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
€ 1,500,000
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
€ 450,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

