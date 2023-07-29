Penthouses for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Limassol
3
Penthouse To archive
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Property Specifications: Elegantly designed 3-bedroom penthouse with a total covered area of…
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in a prestigious complex located in the Papas district of Lima…
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
A prestigious luxury complex located in the heart of Limassol, just 400 meters from the sea …
€ 435,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
The complex is located in a privileged area of Colombia, in the heart of Limassol, and boast…
€ 225,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
This is a residential building in the quiet area of Colombia in Limassol, close to the main …
€ 400,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Floor 13/13
Exceptional 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Breathtaking View This luxury penthouse is located i…
€ 2,600,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/4
The Penthouse is located in one of the greatest areas in Limassol - Neapolis district. The d…
€ 790,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€ 139,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/6
CITY TERRACE Delivered 1st February 2022 CITY TERRACE EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEA…
€ 466,900

