Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
698
Germasogeia
242
Limassol
170
koinoteta agiou tychona
161
demos agiou athanasiou
85
Mesa Geitonia
52
Yermasoyia
37
koinoteta mouttagiakas
24
217 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€ 770,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,350,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
€ 630,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€ 1,400,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 610,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 650,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 420,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,400,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 588,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€ 930,000
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€ 575,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,300,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 477,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€ 680,000
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 2 b…
€ 350,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 610,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 500,500
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 11,500,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 1,290,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,245,980
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 900,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€ 900,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€ 400,000

