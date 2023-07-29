Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Mansions

Seaview Mansions for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir