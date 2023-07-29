Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir