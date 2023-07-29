Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
294
Germasogeia
76
koinoteta agiou tychona
69
Limassol
56
Mesa Geitonia
18
demos agiou athanasiou
17
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
11
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
€ 860,400
Villa 6 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
€ 979,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
€ 660,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fassoula, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fassoula, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists …
€ 660,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€ 1,245,000
Duplex 3 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep in Northern Cyprus, which…
€ 112,000
Villa 4 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€ 568,500
Townhouse 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The ne…
€ 407,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 431,500
Duplex 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 433,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
€ 243,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 512 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 512 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€ 1,350,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,350,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 287 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 1,900,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€ 1,400,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,400,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,300,000
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 532 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 2,900,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 634 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 3,500,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
€ 2,750,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 610,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 11,500,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 375 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. T…
€ 1,150,000

