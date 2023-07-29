Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 287 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 1,900,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€ 1,400,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 610,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 650,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 420,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,400,000
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 532 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 2,900,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 634 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 3,500,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
€ 2,750,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€ 680,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 11,500,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living…
€ 2,200,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€ 1,300,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€ 900,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,000,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€ 600,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 2,700,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€ 880,000
House in Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 621 m²
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
€ 2,929,780
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 280 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 3,000,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,500,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€ 2,400,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€ 350,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 600,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one shower room, …
€ 679,000

