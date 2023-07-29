Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
294
Germasogeia
76
koinoteta agiou tychona
69
Limassol
56
Mesa Geitonia
18
demos agiou athanasiou
17
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
11
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,350,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€ 1,400,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 610,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 650,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 420,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,400,000
6 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€ 575,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,300,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€ 680,000
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 2 b…
€ 350,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 610,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 11,500,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€ 900,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,000,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€ 880,000
House in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 621 m²
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
€ 2,929,780
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 800,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale is a unique villa located in the Agios Tikhonas area, just 900 meters from Four Sea…
€ 2,200,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,100,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,500,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
€ 1,590,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€ 2,400,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 372,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€ 350,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,290,000

