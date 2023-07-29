UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Limassol District
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
Limassol
294
Germasogeia
76
koinoteta agiou tychona
69
Limassol
56
Mesa Geitonia
18
demos agiou athanasiou
17
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
11
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
10
Yermasoyia
9
koinoteta mones lemesou
5
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
5
Ypsonas
5
koinoteta armenochoriou
4
Apesia
3
162 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
4
551 m²
2
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
Recommend
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4
158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Recommend
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7
662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,350,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6
184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 610,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 650,000
Recommend
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4
128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€ 420,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,400,000
Recommend
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8
295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€ 575,000
Recommend
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7
880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€ 2,300,000
Recommend
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
3
180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€ 680,000
Recommend
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
2
125 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 2 b…
€ 350,000
Recommend
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6
322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 610,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6
1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€ 11,500,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6
230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€ 900,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€ 880,000
Recommend
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1
621 m²
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
€ 2,929,780
Recommend
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
3
176 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 800,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
450 m²
For sale is a unique villa located in the Agios Tikhonas area, just 900 meters from Four Sea…
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7
500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7
350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7
350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
€ 1,590,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6
630 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€ 2,400,000
Recommend
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4
184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 372,000
Recommend
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4
155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€ 350,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,290,000
Recommend
